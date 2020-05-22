Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

NYSE RFP opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

