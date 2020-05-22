Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,703 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $205.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.95.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

