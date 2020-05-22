Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,143 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,136.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,101,591.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $111.42 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

