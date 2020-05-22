Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,538 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,483,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 217,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE opened at $33.04 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

