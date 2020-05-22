Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

