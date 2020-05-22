Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Chegg by 69.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $174,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,385,426.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 15,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $581,489.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 242,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,923.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,200 shares of company stock worth $21,538,742. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $62.79 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -570.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

