Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,193 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $132.87 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.