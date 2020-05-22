Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,208 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

