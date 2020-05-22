Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.84 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

