Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

