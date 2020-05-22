Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

NYSE:OKE opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

