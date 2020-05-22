Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $298,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

