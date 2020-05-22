Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,094,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,571,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

VMware stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.