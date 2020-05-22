Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,323,000 after buying an additional 990,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,612,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,351,000 after buying an additional 986,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $16.48 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

