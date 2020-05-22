Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FirstCash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

