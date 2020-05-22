Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

