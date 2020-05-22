Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.