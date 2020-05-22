Palo Alto Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,901 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 854% compared to the average daily volume of 723 put options.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 7,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Shares of PANW opened at $229.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

