Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.