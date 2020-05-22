Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Friday. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 380.50 ($5.01). The stock has a market cap of $465.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.80.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

