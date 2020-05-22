Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,299,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 151,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,177,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $25.28 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

