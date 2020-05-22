Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 585.82 ($7.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 579.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 684.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 111,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £623,065.77 ($819,607.70).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

