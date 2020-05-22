Phoenix Tree (HUIZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $6.54 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

