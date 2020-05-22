Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

