Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Phunware stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 16.13. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 266.76% and a negative net margin of 80.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 103.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

