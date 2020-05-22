PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,264 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $304.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

