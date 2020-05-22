PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 76,191 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,562,000 after purchasing an additional 996,993 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,423,000. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,126,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.

