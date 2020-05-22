PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 55,314 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 696,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.