PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $157.55 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

