PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE PEG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

