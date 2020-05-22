PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

