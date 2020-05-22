PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 10.78% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

