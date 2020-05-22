PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

