PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.82 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock worth $3,385,449. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

