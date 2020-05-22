PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.81 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,669 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PPL worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

