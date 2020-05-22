PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.22 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. CSFB upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

