PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $24.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 150,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

