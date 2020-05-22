PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $24.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,989,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 792,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $70.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

