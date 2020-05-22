PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $26.20 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

DLTR opened at $81.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.