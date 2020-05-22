PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

APH stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

