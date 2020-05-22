PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29.12 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.87 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.