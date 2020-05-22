PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of AON worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AON by 21.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $574,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $414,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

AON stock opened at $193.33 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

