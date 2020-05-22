PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

