PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,016 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.