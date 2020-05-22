PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,400 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Group worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

