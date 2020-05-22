PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 11,655 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,844 shares of company stock worth $9,264,589. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $130.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

