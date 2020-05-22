PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 14,602 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,267,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 195.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,512,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $54.19 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

