PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 172,824 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 583.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $91.60 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

