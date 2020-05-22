PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 30,037 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott International worth $26,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

