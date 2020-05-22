PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

